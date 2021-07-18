Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,142. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.81.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

