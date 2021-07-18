EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $45.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised EuroDry from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

EDRY opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

