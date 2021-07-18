Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 1,510 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40,272.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

