Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSO. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.