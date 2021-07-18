Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.