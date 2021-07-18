Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period.

HYLB opened at $40.15 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10.

