Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

