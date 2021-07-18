Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFTY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63.

