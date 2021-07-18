Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $20,143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.