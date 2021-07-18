Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $46.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

