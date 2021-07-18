Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 341 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of BK opened at $49.38 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

