Euclidean Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Rubius Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

