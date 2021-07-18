Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.44 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

