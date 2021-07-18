Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $372.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 142.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $460,860.98 and approximately $372.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

