Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,900 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VICR opened at $105.61 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $109.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

