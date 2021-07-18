Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

