Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESMC stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Escalon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

