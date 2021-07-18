Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ESMC stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Escalon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.
About Escalon Medical
