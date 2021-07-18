Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.40% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.