Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $262,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

