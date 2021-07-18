Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39.

NXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXRT opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Insiders sold a total of 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

