Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CoreSite Realty Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:COR opened at $138.21 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.