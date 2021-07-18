Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Insperity, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Insperity stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

