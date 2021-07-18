Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 122.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Equinox Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

