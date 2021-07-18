EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 29.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 154,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $54.80 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

