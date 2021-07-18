EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

