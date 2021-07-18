EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 104,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 238,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

