EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $163.65 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.