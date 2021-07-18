EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

