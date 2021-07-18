EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.