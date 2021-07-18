Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Up 35%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was up 35% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

