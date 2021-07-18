Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

