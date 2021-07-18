Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
