Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59,470 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,470 shares during the period. GeoPark makes up approximately 2.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.94 million. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

