Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 436.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

