Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977,993 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

