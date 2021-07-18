Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 108,078 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,078 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up approximately 2.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Sunnova Energy International worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 647.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.