Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,909 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure makes up 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOI. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

