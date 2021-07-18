Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $967.27 on Friday. Emmi has a 52-week low of $958.74 and a 52-week high of $967.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $967.27.

Get Emmi alerts:

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.