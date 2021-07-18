Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.04. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $72,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 45.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 52,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.