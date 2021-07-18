Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.13. Emera shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 1,701,577 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.69%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

