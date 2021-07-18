Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.26. 5,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,967,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

