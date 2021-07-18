Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 180,118 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,894,000. Sunrun accounts for about 0.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

