Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $76,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lemonade by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

