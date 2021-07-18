Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 250 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

BUD opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

