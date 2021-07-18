Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

