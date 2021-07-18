Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

