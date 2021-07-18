ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.