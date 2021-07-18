eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $330.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

