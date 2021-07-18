Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.67. 171,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

