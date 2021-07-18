Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

