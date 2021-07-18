EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

